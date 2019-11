British Ecological Society Photography Awards 2019: Amazing award-winning nature photos

The Art of Ecology category winner: For the love of Flamingos by Peter Hudson. Have you ever seen a cloud of flamingos?! Peter said: This flock was spotted over Lake Magadi in Kenya when Peter took his photo. He said: "Flamingos are all legs and necks but at the same time graceful and fascinating and I admit I have a deep passion for them, so I was thrilled when, flying high over Lake Magadi, I watched this flock form themselves in to a heart shape."