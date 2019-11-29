Jessie J: Who's replacing The Voice Kids judge?

Getty Images Jessie J is quitting the show

Singer Jessie J has announced that she's quitting The Voice Kids UK.

She was a coach on the programme in its last series.

Jessie has described her time on the show as an "amazing experience".

She added: "I am proud of everything my team achieved. I made unforgettable memories and learnt so much! But for now I am going to be focusing on making music, so sadly I am saying goodbye to the show and big red chair this year.

"Sending so much LOVE to everyone taking part this year. And remember... NERVES ARE GOOD, EMBRACE THEM."

So who's going to replace Jessie J?

Mike Marsland/WireImage Paloma Faithwill be the new judge on The Voice Kids UK

Paloma Faith is going to be joining the judging panel.

She'll appear alongside will.i.am, Pixie Lott and McFly's Danny Jones for next year's show.

Paloma's got experience of working on the programme, having appeared on the main version of the show in 2016.

She said: "It's going to be so much fun working with these young singers, helping them find their voices and be the best they can be.

"From what I've seen; although they're small, their voices are often mighty and can give most adults a run for their money! In short, I'm massively excited to be joining The Voice Kids so bring it on."

Danny Jones' act, 13-year-old Sam Wilkinson, who won last year's show.

Getty Images The four coaches from the 2019 series of The Voice UK.

Looking ahead to the 2020 series, Danny said: "It's going to be amazing returning to my big red chair as the reigning champion Coach!

"I can't wait to discover brand new voices this year and it's great news that Paloma is joining the show alongside Will, Pixie and myself.

"She'll bring fun as well as that incredible talent. I'm looking forward to sharing the stage with her."

Filming for the next series of The Voice Kids is expected to start in December and it'll be on TV in 2020.