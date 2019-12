There's a general election coming up on 12 December, where adults will vote to decide who will run the UK.

Although kids aren't able to vote, the decisions made at the election will have a big impact on the lives of all children across the country.

But with so many different political parties competing with each other, we're giving you the low down on the main ones.

Find out all you need to know about the Green Party in Newsround's 60 second guide.