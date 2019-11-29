Christmas lights around the world

If you're still not feeling very Christmassy, then do not fear. We've got just the thing to get you in the festive spirit! Feast your eyes on these magical photos of Christmas lights from around the world.
Lighting up the pathway to Champs Elysees is a MILLION (not kidding!) twinkling lights brightening up the city of Paris in France!
Getty Images
London is known for its iconic Carnaby Street Christmas Lights. But this year they've put a green spin on it! They've partnered up with Project Zero to give a strong visual message about climate change.
Getty Images
These lights in Torrejon De Ardoz in Madrid look like they're from the future! The lights are featured in a unique light show.
Getty Images
Lights that float on water. Now that's magical! These water lily lights are on display in the Wilhelma zoo in Stuttgart, Germany.
Getty Images
One thing Japan has to look forward to is the Kobe Luminarie! An experience that leaves you dazzled for days. The festival is held in memory of the over 6,400 people who lost their lives in the Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake in 1995.