Would you try insect bread?

Roberts Bakery

A bakery has become the first in the UK to make bread out of insects. (Seriously!).

Like a bush tucker trial hundreds of crickets have been ground into flour to make the Crunchy Cricket Loaf.

It's part of an experiment at Roberts' Bakery in Northwich.

The bread contains more sustainable protein than a standard loaf, but would you try it?

A recent study shows that crickets have antioxidant power five times higher than fresh orange juice.

They are also said to be good for our tummy and help with our gut health.

Alison Ordonez from Roberts' Bakery says insects are "seriously tasty and shouldn't be overlooked as a great recipe ingredient".

Each loaf contains around 336 crickets, which are dried, ground, mixed with wheat flour and grains and then baked.

The United Nations estimated last year that at least two billion people eat insects - and more than 1,900 species are used for food. Nuts isn't it?!

Would you ever try cricket bread? Take part in our vote below.