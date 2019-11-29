play
A critically endangered orangutan has been born at Chester Zoo

Last updated at 06:30
This adorable baby orangutan has just been born at Chester Zoo!

A critically endangered Sumatran orangutan has been born at Chester Zoo!

The new baby was delivered by his mum called Subis, and the orangutan has been clinging tightly to his mum since he was born!

There isn't a name for him yet, but the conservationists at the zoo will choose something soon!

Sumatran orangutans are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

At the moment, there are fewer than 14,000 of them in the wild.

One of the directors at the zoo said the arrival of the baby is a "cause for celebration"

Mike Jordan is one of the directors at the zoo, he said "the arrival of a new baby in the family Sumatran orangutans is always cause for celebration".

He added: "Subis is a great mum and she is being really attentive to her new born. The pair are inseparable as they get to know one another."

