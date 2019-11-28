Amazon Alexa: Upgrade means it can sound happy or sad

Getty Images

Alexa normally sounds a bit like a robot - but the voice activated device is about to sound like it has got feelings!

Developers of Alexa say the device can now respond to questions from users with a happy/excited, or a disappointed/empathetic tone.

At the moment, it's only available to users in America, but it might be available in other countries soon.

Getty Images Do you think smart speakers should have different tones of voice?

Amazon, which make Alexa, has suggested scenarios where you could use the different emotions.

They say the happy/excited tone could be used when you answer a question right, and the disappointed/empathetic tone could be use when you ask for a sports score and your favourite team has lost.

This is the first time that Amazon has added feelings or emotion to the voice assistant, and tests have shown that people like it better than Alexa's standard robot-style voice!

