How to cope if your pet dies

Animals are part of the family - and it can be really tricky to cope when they die.

Diane James is the manager of the Blue Cross Pet Bereavement Support Service, she's offered advice to people who are finding it hard to deal with the loss of their pet.

She said it's really normal to feel sad or upset if a pet dies and you should talk to people about how you feel.

Another tip Diane gave is to make a memory box - you could put things in there that remind you of your pet.

