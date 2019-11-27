Girl's football: Prince William chats about Charlotte and George with campaigner Olivia

Prince William has been praised by a girls' football campaigner for supporting equality when his children play football together.

14-year-old Olivia Hancock, who made a film for Newsround about why she battles for boys and girls to be treated the same way when it comes to playing football, was speaking after a special event at Kensington Palace.

Olivia was among a group of winners congratulated by William as she was recognised by The Diana Legacy Award which praises outstanding achievement of those aged between 12 and 25.

After meeting Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, Olivia described how the future king got involved when sibling rivalry on the football field threatened to get the better of Princess Charlotte and her big brother Prince George.

What did Prince William say?

KensingtonRoyal/instagram Olivia met with other young people who are receiving special awards for helping to change society

Olivia said: "So when I was chatting with Prince William he said to me, when he plays football with George and Charlotte, when Charlotte's in goal George says to her, 'Charlotte I'm better than you'."

She said the Prince told his son: "'George, Charlotte could be as good as you'."

Olivia said she thought it was "great to hear that Prince William is saying that to George... My message is for every girl to have the same opportunities as boys in football. If boys want to they can dance, for girls - they can play football."

Talking afterwards about the chat, Olivia said: "It was an amazing experience meeting Prince William who was fully supporting my view that every girl should have the same opportunities as boys in football."

What are the Diana Awards?

The teenager is among a group of young people, from across the UK and Commonwealth countries including Canada, Nigeria, Tanzania and India, who are getting Diana Legacy Awards for having made a big impact on society.

The Diana Award, which honours the legacy of William's mother Diana, Princess of Wales, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.