Strictly Come Dancing: We want your questions for Karim

Last updated at 13:01
Amy-and-karim-dancing.

You might be more used to seeing him messing around on TV, but CBBC presenter Karim has been taking Strictly Come Dancing very seriously!

He's survived Blackpool week and only been in the bottom two once.

This weekend, he'll be jiving with his professional dance partner, Amy, for Musicals Week.

Newsround is going to be speaking to him about his time in the competition so far, and we want your questions!

If you could ask him anything - what would it be?

Maybe you want to know who chooses the amazing dance outfits or what his favourite dance has been so far?

Whatever it is, let us know in the comments below. If you're talking about this in class, you can email newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk

If you can't see the quiz - click here!

