Gary Lineker: Advice for coping with a pet's death

Getty Images

It can be really sad when your pet dies. They're part of the family and it can be hard to accept that they won't be around any more.

BBC Sport presenter, Gary Lineker, recently posted on social media, saying that he will 'greatly miss' his pet dog Snoop, who has died.

Lineker said he was "profoundly saddened" to tell his followers that his "beloved dog" had passed away.

He added: "He was my friend, my companion, my boy. Whether I left the house for 2 weeks, 2 days or 2 minutes he would greet me with equal measure of enthusiasm and love. I'll miss him greatly."

Gary Lineker Lineker posted this photo of Snoop on his tenth birthday

Snoop was a Golden Labrador and Lineker's former partner, Danielle, once talked to a pet magazine about how much she and Gary loved their dog.

Danielle said that Snoop is "always around for a cuddle" and that his favourite thing is "playing with the football".

In September 2018 Lineker posted a photo of his pup on Instagram with the caption "He's 10 years old today is Snoop, but still a pup at heart".

Advice for coping with the death of a pet

If you lose a pet, it's important to talk to someone you trust about how it has made you feel.

There are also lots of other things that can help.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: How to cope if your pet dies

Diane James is the manager of the Blue Cross Pet Bereavement Support Service, she's offered her advice for people who are finding it hard to deal with the loss of their pet.

She said it's really normal to feel sad or upset if a pet dies and you should talk to people about how you feel.

Another tip Diane gave is to make a memory box - you could put things in there that remind you of your pet.

If you've lost a pet, what helped you? Do you have any useful advice that might help someone else? Let us know in the comments below.