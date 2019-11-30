play
How mass tree planting is helping the environment

We all know climate change is a huge issue these days.

On November 30 the biggest ever tree planting day will be taking place as part of the Woodland's Trust campaign, The Big Climate Fightback, to save the planet.

Trees are important for our environment for many reasons; they absorb carbon, fight flooding, reduce pollution and help wildlife.

People are being encouraged to get involved and sign the pledge #EveryTreeCounts.

We've been to Bolton to meet some schoolchildren who've taken part in one of the conservation charity's events.

