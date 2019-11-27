Thanksgiving: Why has US President Donald Trump pardoned a turkey?

Getty Images

Every year the US President pardons a turkey ahead of Thanksgiving.

Since 1947, the National Turkey Federation has given the President a bird for the American holiday.

This year, Donald Trump carried on the White House tradition, and pardoned not one, but two - called Bread and Butter.

"Butter, I wish you a lot of luck. I hereby grant you a full and complete pardon," Trump said.

It means the birds have been saved from becoming Thanksgiving dinner. Phew!

They'll now move to a new home with the rest of the pardoned turkeys at Gobblers Rest on the campus of Virginia Tech in Virginia.

The holiday takes place on the fourth Thursday in November so this year people will celebrate it on Thursday 28 November.