Wet wipes - they may seem innocent enough, but they're the villain your toilet can't defeat!

A company which helps look after the UK's drains, say that every year more than 300,000 blockages are caused by wet wipes alone.

Most don't break down easily like toilet paper does, so when they're flushed away they can stay there for many years.

Fats, oils and grease, which also get washed down the sink (but shouldn't!) can stick to the wipes and cause a giant fatberg.

This class has been finding out all about what you should and shouldn't be feeding your loo.