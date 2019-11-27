Three earthquakes hit Bosnia, Albania and Crete

Three earthquakes have hit three countries in Europe in the last two days.
Albania was the first country to be struck with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday morning.
This was followed by Bosnia with a 5.4, and Crete earlier this morning with a magnitude 6 earthquake.
The countries are near an area where two of the Earth's tectonic plates meet, meaning there is a higher chance of earthquakes in that area.
Emergency services are helping people who've been affected.
In Albania, 26 people have been killed by the earthquake, and 650 have been injured.
Buildings have also collapsed and roads have been destroyed by the quakes.
So far there have been no reports of injuries from the Bosnian and Crete earthquakes.
Rescue workers and dogs in Albania have been working through the night to help save people trapped in the rubble.
Emergency camps have also been set up there for those who've lost their homes.
Since Tuesday, Albania has experienced more than 250 aftershocks - smaller quakes which happen after the main one.
It's the strongest earthquake to hit Albania in decades.
