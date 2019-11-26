Meet Isabel. She's been campaigning against plastic pollution in her home country of Bali since she was 10 years old.

In June 2019, the government of Bali made the decision to ban single use plastic in the country.

Isabel's story has been been made into a documentary by CBBC's My Life programme.

Newsround caught up with her ahead of its release.

