Strictly Come Dancing 2019: What will the celebs be dancing to on Musicals Week?
The songs and dances are out for Musicals Week - so check out what the couples are doing.
It'll be a high-energy night for Karim as he flexes his jive muscles. He and Amy will be hoping to avoid the dance off as they jive to You Can't Stop the Beat, from the musical Hairspray
After another (mostly) high-scoring week, Oti and Kelvin will be back to ballroom with an American Smooth to the song Gaston from Beauty and the Beast.
They were super-serious for the Argentine tango last week, but now it's back to fun, fun, fun for Alex and Neil as they dance the dreaded samba to the song Joyful, Joyful from the musical, Sister Act.
Emma and Anton avoided the dance-off with their quickstep last week and on Saturday it's Charleston time! They'll be dancing to the title song from Thoroughly Modern Millie.
And after a mean and moody Paso Doble last week, Alex and Karen will be sticking with ballroom, but it's time for the classy and stylish foxtrot, which they'll be doing to Consider Yourself from the Oliver Twist, Oliver!