Sports Personality of the Year 2019: Who are the nominees?
Six people have been nominated for this year's Sports Personality of the Year award - who are they and what are their achievements?
Dina Asher Smith is the fastest woman in British history! This year she became the first British woman to win a major global sprint title World Athletics Championships in Doha. And at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin in 2018, she won three gold medals, making her the first female Briton ever to win a treble at a major championships!
Getty Images
The England cricketer helped England win the Cricket World Cup in a very dramatic victory over New Zealand! He also scored an amazing 135 in the one-wicket third Ashes Test triumph against Australia at Headingley cricket ground.
Getty Images
Katarina Johnson-Thomson also had success at this year's World Athletics Championships in Doha. Katarina won her first global outdoor title and broke a British record by scoring 6,981 points. She beat Jessica Ennis-Hill's British record of 6,955, which was achieved in the London Olympics in 2012.
Getty Images
Manchester City player Raheem Sterling was named as the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year this year. The England star has also won the domestic treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup with Manchester City and has been praised for his public stance against racism.
Getty Images
Alun Wyn Jones is the captain of the Welsh rugby team. This year he was named named player of the Six Nations Championship in a public vote. By the end of this year’s Rugby World Cup, he became the second most capped player of all time.
Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton won the Formula One World Championship this year - meaning he's now won six world titles and is the second-most successful F1 driver of all time. He's now just one title behind the record of seven, held by legendary German driver Michael Schumacher.