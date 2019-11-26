Ultra rare lion mummies found in Egypt

A team of archaeologists has uncovered some very rare artefacts in Egypt. You might have heard of people being mummified but what about lions and crocodiles? Read on to find out more.
Take a look at this incredible lion mummy from Egypt. It was found by a team of archaeologists led by Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities. They believe it could be more than 2000 years old! Mummification is a special process used by ancient Egyptians to preserve and wrap up bodies after people or animals have died.
EPA
This discovery is so exciting because in the past archaeologists had only ever found one lion mummy. In total five lion mummies were found, alongside lots of other animal mummies like crocodiles, cobras, scarab beetles and these cats.
Getty Images
This crocodile mummy was discovered alongside the lions and cats. Animals were very important to ancient Egyptians, and some were even worshipped. Some wealthy Egyptians would ask to be buried with animals like cats and crocodiles, so they could meet them in the afterlife.
Getty Images
A total of 75 statues were also found alongside the mummies in the Saqqara necropolis, near the Giza pyramids in Cairo. Most of the statues and mummies are of cats, which were some of the most popular animals in ancient Egypt.
Getty Images
The team revealed the mummies and statues at a special exhibition where visitors were able to take a look at the amazing discoveries.