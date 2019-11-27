Food banks: 'Busiest' Christmas ahead.

Getty Images

Food banks in the UK are preparing for what they say could be their busiest Christmas yet.

Figures from the charity the Trussell Trust suggest that December is their busiest time. Last December, more than 186 thousand people were given three day emergency food parcels.

That's 44% higher than the monthly average.

The charity is calling on more people to donate to food banks before Christmas this year.

And they're expecting more demand over the Christmas holidays this year and they're asking people to donate more food and to do so quickly.

They say volunteers will be really busy helping lots of people this year, so the earlier donations are made, the more time volunteers will have to give parcels to those in need.

Getty Images Lots of tinned food is donated but food banks also provide dried good like pasta as well as nappies, deodorant and toothpaste

it's not right that anyone should have to use a food bank at any time of year - not just at Christmas. Our next government must start working towards a future where no one needs a food bank." Emma Revie , who is from the Trussell Trust

What do food banks want?

There's lots of items that foodbanks need and that people can donate.

It's not just food that's on offer either. Other essential items like loo paper and soap are also available.

If you're wondering what you can give then have a look at our list and check with your local food bank before you go.