RSPCA: Meet Roy, the blind collie and his best friend Bess, his 'doggy guide dog'

You probably know that guide dogs help people who have problems with their vision. But what about other animals?

Well, we're pleased to introduce you to one cute collie who helps to guide her best friend - another border collie!

Roy is blind in one eye and almost blind in the other.

He and his best buddy, Bess, can't be parted and Bess keeps an eye on Roy and helps guide his way.

The RSPCA, a charity that looks after the wellbeing of animals, are currently looking for a new home for the two dogs where they can continue to live together.

RSPCA Bess pops up to say hello!

The nine-year-old border collie besties arrived at an RSPCA centre in the north of the UK after their owner could no longer keep looking after them.

"The most important thing for this pair is that they are rehomed together", said RSPCA manager Christine Lowe. "They're extremely close and Roy relies heavily on Bess".

"They are both lovely, friendly, happy dogs who deserve a home where they'll get all the affection they crave".

He relies on Bess in many ways, she's essentially his doggy guide dog! RSPCA , Christine Lowe, RSPCA manager

Roy and Bess are up for adoption under a special scheme by the charity - whoever looks after the collies next will be given help to pay for the vet and other medical needs.

Both Roy and Bess were once working collies, so the RSPCA wants to find the pair a home with warm outdoor areas where they don't have to stay indoors for too long.