Unicorn Meteor shower: Rare Alpha Monocerotids shower over the weekend

This weekend, if you were in the right place at the right time, you might have glimpsed the rare Unicorn Meteor shower.

This hard-to-spot space show promised to be at its most spectacular for 24 years.

Astronomers Esko Lyytinen of the Finnish Fireball Network and Peter Jenniskens of NASA's Ames Research Center have been tracking the Alpha Monocerotids.

They discovered that the conditions for the 2019 shower were nearly identical to back in 1995, when up to 400 meteors an hour were seen in some places.

NASA The last time the meteor shower put on a spectacular show - way back in 1995.

Esko and Peter say the annual shower has only produced four big outbursts before - in 1925, 1935, 1985 and 1995.

Experts studying the event, also know as the Alpha Monocerotid shower, predicted this year's display could be the best since 1995.

Why is it called the Unicorn Meteor shower?

Getty Images The Monoceros constellation, named after the Greek word for unicorn.

The best way to see the Unicorn Meteor shower You're too late for this year's spectacle, but if you want to catch the 2020 Unicorn Meteor shower here are our top tips. A dark, clear sky is a must. Try to avoid city lights and make sure you give your eyes time to adjust to the dark.

Using a map of the night sky, look towards the Orion and Canis Major constellations, which are near the Unicorn constellation.

The meteor shower should be visible from the UK without telescopes or binoculars.

It's called the Unicorn Meteor shower because of its proximity to Monoceros, otherwise known as the Unicorn constellation.

Monoceros is the Greek word for unicorn.

If you can't wait a whole year for a meteor display there's always the Perseid Meteor shower expected in early August 2020.

Why do meteor showers happen?

Getty Images An artist's drawing of how a meteor look as it begins to burn up in the Earth's atmosphere.

A meteor shower happens when the dust trail of a comet gets close to the Earth.

Friction between the dust trail and the gas in our planet's atmosphere makes the dust heat up and the meteor's surface begins warm up and glow brightly.

This is what we can see flying through the night sky - if we're very lucky.

Meteors are different to meteorites, asteroids and comets.

