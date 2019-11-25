Greta Thunberg: How's her journey back to Europe going?

GretaThunberg/Twitter

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is sailing across the Atlantic Ocean so she can go to the United Nations (UN) Climate Action Summit in Madrid.

People can follow Greta's journey on an online tracker - it shows the places she's sailed through and the route that the boat is following.

At the moment Greta's sailing through the North Atlantic Ocean, and she's over halfway through the trip.

Her latest Instagram post shows her reading in her bedroom on the boat with the caption 'Day 12. This is home for a few weeks.'

Greta had been stranded in the United States after the location of the UN conference was changed from Chile to Spain at the very last minute.

"It turns out I've travelled half around the world, the wrong way," she said at the time.

On day 11 of her trip Greta posted a photo of her and a crewmate in the middle of the North Atlantic Ocean.

She said she was "enjoying life" in the middle of the ocean.

She's travelling with two sailing YouTubers, they post a new video every week of their journey around their world with their 11-month-old son.

They offered Greta a lift after they saw that she was in trouble.

The conference will start on Monday 2 December and take place for a week.