Frozen 2: Film smashes records

It may have only just come out but Frozen 2 is already smashing records.

The sequel to the original was released on 22 November in the UK.

So far it's raked in almost £272m pounds in its opening weekend.

That's way more than the first film did when it came out back in 2013!

The first Frozen is thought to have made £72.28m during its first five days.

Disney says £272m pounds is a new record for the biggest opening weekend for an animation film.

What can fans expect from this film?

Good news for fans of the original as Elsa, Anna and Olaf are all back.

This time though, Elsa and Anna are heading north as they look to defeat evil forces.

We see the characters walk through a huge wall of mist, battle dark forces including fire, Elsa ridies a "sea horse" and we meet some enormous stone monsters.

We can't wait to see what happens!

If you haven't already seen it, take a look at the trailer here.

How did the first film do?

The original film became a phenomenon making £986m at global box offices.

That's more than any other animated film ever! Pretty impressive right?

The film also scooped two Oscars, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe and two Grammy awards!

If that wasn't enough it's also been turned into a musical, which is coming to London next year.

The sequel has already performed amazingly in its opening weekend, so let's see how many other records it can break...

If you've seen it, let us know what you think in the comments below. (No spoilers please)

