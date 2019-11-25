Taylor Swift beats Michael Jackson's record at the American Music Awards

Getty Images The star posed backstage with her six(!) awards.

Tay Tay has done it again. The US music megastar has broken yet another record.

The singer-songwriter won sixAmerican Music Awards including Artist of the Decade on 24 November.

It means in total Taylor has won 29 AMAs - beating 90's singer Michael Jackson - one of the world's biggest artists.

Taylor Swift was also named artist of the year - beating Drake, Ariana Grande, Halsey and Post Malone.

Picking up the award she said the past twelve months had given her "some of the most amazing times" as well as "the hardest things I've gone through in my life".

Recently the 29 year-old singer has been involved in an argument with talent manager Scooter Braun and her former record label over the rights to some of her albums.

Because of the feud it was unclear whether she was going to be allowed to perform some of her most famous hits, such as Blank Space and Love Story.

But last week a deal was agreed for Taylor to perform at the AMAs and last night the audience was treated to a 13 minute medley of her biggest songs.

She was joined by Camila Cabello and Halsey for Shake It Off, and ended her performances behind a pink piano for her recent single, Lover.

Addressing her fans, Taylor said: "this is an award that celebrates a decade of hard work and of art and of fun and memories, all that matters to me is the memories that I've had with you guys, with you the fans, over the years."

But the show in Los Angeles wasn't just about Tay Tay.

Ariana Grande, who missed the show to play a concert in Orlando, failed to win despite being nominated six times, while K-Pop sensations BTS won tour of the year, favourite group and favourite social artist.

