Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Who left this week?

Guy Levy/BBC Saffron and AJ are the latest couple to leave the competition

YouTuber Saffron Barker and her partner AJ Pritchard are the latest couple to leave Strictly Come Dancing.

Saffron and AJ performed a Samba to the song Walking On Sunshine and scored 26 points.

They were joint lowest on the leader board with former Lioness Alex Scott and Neil Jones.

Controversially, AJ and Saffron were in the bottom two with top scorers Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden. They were joint top of the leader board with a score of 38, along with Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse.

Guy Levy/BBC Saffron and AJ and Karim and Amy faced the bottom two

All of the judges chose to save Karim and Amy after the couples danced for a second time.

Saffron said she'd had the "absolute time of her life" on the competition and said it was all down to her partner AJ.

She said: "When I look at what I was like on week one I was so embarrassed and shy. He's really taken me out of my shell. Thank you so much for everything."

Guy Levy/BBC Karim and Amy danced the Couples' Choice

CBBC star Karim paid tribute to his mum and his sister during his contemporary routine.

In the video that played before his dance, Karim said: "It's about not having many people in your life but the few you do have can make you. Your dreams can come true and anything is possible."

His mum was in the audience, and he ran over to give her a hug after the dance.

He looked quite emotional and told his mum he loved her before hearing the judges' comments.

Ellie was mentored by Oti Mabuse on The Greatest Dancer

There was also a special performance by Elle Ferguson, who won The Greatest Dancer.

The 14-year-old contemporary dancer, was crowned the winner of the BBC dance competition in February 2019.

She was reunited with her coach, and Strictly pro, Oti Mabuse and said it had been the "most amazing experience" of her life.