Radio 1 Teen Awards: Ariana Grande and Little Mix - Who won what?

Ariana Grande, Stormzy, Little Mix and Lewis Capaldi were some of the winners from the night

Ariana Grande and Little Mix were some of the stars who won at the Radio 1 Teen Awards last night.

The show, which is in its tenth year, is a celebration of music and movies, and featured live performances from YUNGBLUD, AJ Tracey and Jax Jones.

Awards were also given to Teen Heroes Hazel, Rachel and Scarlett, for overcoming difficulties in their lives, helping to care for family members and inspiring other young people.

They met Camilla Cabello and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace earlier this year.

The Teen heroes went to Kensington Palace to meet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Take a look at which stars won what below...

•Best Group - Little Mix

•Best British Singer - Lewis Capaldi

•Best British Rapper - Stormzy

•Best International Solo Artist - Ariana Grande

•Best Single - Someone You Loved (Lewis Capaldi)

•Best Film - Avengers Endgame

Getty Images Boxer Caroline is a sporting hero!

Boxer Caroline Dubois was also crowned BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year.

The World Youth and Youth Olympic champion took up boxing at nine-years-old and has her sights set on the Tokyo Olympics next year.

The Awards will be aired on Saturday 30 November on Radio 1 (12 - 1pm) and BBC Two (4 - 5pm) as well as online on iPlayer and YouTube.