New The Greatest Dancer trailer

A new trailer for the hit BBC series The Greatest Dancer aired for the first time straight after Strictly Come Dancing.

The search is on to find the UK’s best dance act with Cheryl, Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison returning to the panel.

This year a brand new coach is being thrown in for good measure - Todrick Hall who's a famous choreographer from the US.

The trailer shows all the dance captains in front of colourful backgrounds, showing off their moves. It also features the show’s two presenters, Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo.

The new series is expected to air on BBC One early next year.

