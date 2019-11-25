The Royal Mint launches largest coin ever

The Royal Mint

The largest UK coin ever is being unveiled.

The Royal Mint, which makes all of the coins for the UK, have produced a five-kilogram coin and four two-kilogram coins as part of a new Great Engravers series.

To put this into perspective... a house cat typically weighs five-kilos.

Imagine carrying that round in your pocket!

The five-kilo coin is the largest coin that the Royal Mint have ever produced.

And with just one these rare coins available, it's already been sold for more than £100,000!

What's so special about these coins?

The Great Engravers series celebrates the finest artists who have worked on British coins.

The coin features work from the Royal Academician, William Wyon, who was one of the best engravers ever to produce designs.

His work had a lasting impact on the design of British coins between 1816 and 1851 and he is most famous for his engravings of Queen Victoria.

The series begins with William's Una and the Lion design, which he had originally created for the British five pound gold coin in 1839.

The piece shows the young Queen Victoria in the role of Una from the poem 'The Fairie Queen', while the lion she guides represents the people of Britain.