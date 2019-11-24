The X Factor: Celebrity - Who's in the final?

Getty Images Some of the semi-finalists backstage

Famous faces from TV, sport, film and social media, have been battling it out week after week in the first series of The X Factor: Celebrity.

There were six acts left in the semi-final.

Vinnie Jones was the first celeb to not make it through, after being voted off by the public.

It then came down to a battle of the bands between Try Star and V5 for the last place in the final.

The groups' mentor, Simon Cowell, had the difficult task of choosing between them, but in the end saved V5.

So which acts will be in the final?

Max and Harvey

Getty Images Could they be the twins that win?

This energetic duo have been super fun to watch.

The social media and CBBC stars performed One Direction song 'Kiss You' in the live semi-final, which made Simon Cowell stand up and applaud!

That's got to be a good sign ahead of the final.

Megan McKenna

Getty Images Megan Mckenna is known for singing her own songs on the show

The reality TV star has been owning the stage with her original songs.

However, for the first time on the show, we saw her sing a cover in the semi-final.

She put a festive spin on 'It Must Have Been Love' by Roxette.

Maybe she'll get the best Christmas present ever this year and take home the record deal.

V5

Getty Images Talented V5 have a combined social media following of 11 million and 250 million channel views on YouTube

Girl band V5 is made up of social media influencers from Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Cuba and Brazil.

They've become known for their performances of songs such as Taki Taki, Despacito and Mi Gente.

They might have been in the bottom three of the semi-finals but the judges chose to save them and send them through to the final.

Surely that will give them a boost!

Jenny Ryan

Getty Images Is this quizmaster really unbeatable?

Jenny Ryan, was a late addition to the celebrity line-up, but she's more than proved she should be in the competition.

During the semi-final she performed Adele's Skyfall.

Viewers might be more used to seeing her as an expert quizzer on The Chase, but her singing is equally fierce.

The live final will be shown on ITV on Saturday 30 November.