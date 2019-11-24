Christmas: What do you think to the idea of renting a festive fir?

Getty Images

It wouldn't be Christmas without a tree decorated with baubles, tinsel and fairy lights!

So, how would you feel about picking out a real festive fir, which you then give back in the New Year?

Environmental campaigners are suggesting that people should 'rent' a real tree this year, to help look after the planet.

After the festive season, the tree is then returned to where it was borrowed from and it's replanted in January.

Each year it's thought seven million real Christmas trees end up in landfill.

