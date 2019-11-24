play
Christmas: What do you think to the idea of renting a festive fir?

It wouldn't be Christmas without a tree decorated with baubles, tinsel and fairy lights!

So, how would you feel about picking out a real festive fir, which you then give back in the New Year?

Environmental campaigners are suggesting that people should 'rent' a real tree this year, to help look after the planet.

After the festive season, the tree is then returned to where it was borrowed from and it's replanted in January.

Each year it's thought seven million real Christmas trees end up in landfill.

Let us know what you think by voting and posting in the comments below.

    it might be a bad idea because you need to give it back to the owner if you had a plastic tree you can reuse it again and again and just put it back into the box that it came in

