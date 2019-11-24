Strictly Come Dancing: Ellie Furguson will reunite with Oti Mabuse in Strictly performance

There'll be an extra special performance on this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing.

Elle Ferguson, who won The Greatest Dancer, will be reunited with her coach and Strictly pro Oti Mabuse for it.

The 14-year-old contemporary dancer, was crowned the winner of the BBC dance competition in February 2019.

Oti was her mentor during the competition.

Ellie was mentored by Oti Mabuse on The Greatest Dancer

One of the prizes for winning the competition was the chance to perform on Strictly.

They'll be doing their routine during Sunday's results show.

What has she been up to since the show?

Since winning, the teenage performer has gone back to school.

Ellie said "I kind of wanted to get back to normal after being on a high for so long".

She's been a big fan of Strictly since the age of two, so there's no doubt she might have some butterflies before she hits the dance floor!

Getty Images We're sure Oti will make Ellie feel at home on Strictly, as she's been part of the Strictly family since 2005

But after smashing it on The Greatest Dancer, we're sure she'll know how to handle any pre-show nerves.

You can watch Ellie and Oti in action on BBC One at 7:15pm on Sunday 24 November.