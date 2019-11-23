play
Justin Bieber hints at having 'babies' with wife Hailey

Last updated at 10:48
Is Justin Bieber going to be a dad?

The singer has hinted on social media at plans to start a family with his wife, Hailey.

Justin put up a special birthday post, dedicated to Hailey, who turned 23 on 22 November 2019.

"Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday!" he wrote alongside a picture of the pair on their wedding day.

At the end of the post, the 25-year-old shocked his millions of followers by writing "next season BABIES" .

This isn't the first time that Justin has expressed that he wants to start a family.

Earlier in the year he shared a photo of the pair at Disneyland, commenting "One day I'll be doing daddy daughter dates".

However he also went on to say "Not hinting at anything soon. I'm not in a rush".

We'll just have to wait and see!

