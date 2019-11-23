Hong Kong: Elections to take place despite protests

Getty Images

A record four million people have registered to vote in Hong Kong's local elections.

Protests have been going on for a while in the region, they started because of something called the extradition bill, but that's now been scrapped.

Now protestors are demonstrating over issues linked to democracy, human rights and their treatment by the police.

Local elections in Hong Kong are not normally seen as being that important, and there is traditionally a low turnout. That's unlikely to be the case this time because people can use their votes in this election to show that they're unhappy with the government.

Many people in Hong Kong are unhappy with the level of control China has when it comes to things like laws in the city.

Seats previously dominated by pro-China candidates are now being fought for by young pro-democracy activists.

The weeks ahead of the elections have been marked by fears about whether they would even go ahead. Protesters have fought with police, with clashes becoming more violent over time and two Hong Kong universities were the sites of sit-ins in the last 10 days.

At least eight protesters who had been holding out at one university in the city surrendered on Friday, while others searched for escape routes past riot police.

There have been more than 5,000 arrests since the protests first started in June. A number of these have been children between the ages of 12 and 15.

Its thought that despite the recent protests, the government is doing all it can to ensure the elections go ahead on Sunday.

"We do not want to see the postponement or adjournment of the polling unless absolutely necessary," said Patrick Nip, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs.

Officials say at least two riot police will be posted at each polling booth and Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has the power to cancel the elections up to 24 hours before they begin.

Any cancellation to voting might be seen by some as non-democratic though and could cause more demonstrations in the city.

However, District council candidate Clement Woo said members of his pro-establishment camp had experienced violence and intimidation.

Speaking to Reuters, Woo said: "How can the election be a fair one if the atmosphere is like this?"