Greta Thunberg will be guest editor of Radio 4's Today programme

Getty Images

Environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg has had quite the year.

Not only did she successfully sail all the way from the UK to the United States so she could go to a climate change conference.

She was also nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, and millions of young people joined the teenager for climate strikes all over the planet.

Now, the 16-year-old will be in charge of her own radio show.

Every year BBC Radio 4 invite guest editors to take over their Today programme during the Christmas and New Year period.

Greta Thunberg is one of five people who've been chosen.

Other famous faces who've done it in the past include the Duke of Sussex (Prince Harry), Angelina Jolie, and Professor Stephen Hawking.

Getty Images Greta has inspired young people all over the world to spread the message on climate change

What can we expect from the show?

Getty Images Greta started the Fridays For Future campaign

BBC Radio 4's Today programme has been going on for many years and millions of people listen to it each week.

It's an early-morning news and current affairs programme, where presenters and guests talk about topics that affect us in today's world.

It's clear that climate change will be a big part of the show.

Getty Images She passionately voiced her thoughts on the state of the planet at the Climate Action Summit in New York

Greta will be interviewed as part of it (all guest editors are) and she's asked for reports to be produced from the Antarctic and Zambia.

She's also requested an interview with Mark Carney who's the Governor of the Bank of England.

Listeners should also get to hear from other activists who are doing their bit to make a difference to our planet.

When can we listen?

Getty Images Prince Harry as guest editor in 2017 interviewed former US President Barack Obama

The five guest editors this year will each take over the programme at some point between 26 and 31 December 2019.

The show is usually on air weekdays from 6:00am to 9:00am and from 7:00am to 9:00am on Saturday.