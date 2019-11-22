Pokémon Sword and Shield: Nintendo Switch's fastest selling game

Have you played Pokémon Sword and Shield yet?
Well if not you will probably heard of it as it's become Nintendo's fastest-selling switch game of all time.
Believe it or not the game was only launched last week - and already six million games have already been sold.
In Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, players go on a journey through the Galar region, where they'll catch, battle and trade a variety of Pokémon.
They'll also meet a lots of different characters and unravel the mystery behind the Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta.
The games also introduce players to some brand new characters and ways to battle.
