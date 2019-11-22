play
Watch Newsround

Tesla Cybertruck: Elon Musk's space car launch

Last updated at 15:43
comments
View Comments
tesla-cybertruck.Getty Images

Tesla have just unveiled their brand new Cybertruck.

The special car is powered by electricity, which means it doesn't contribute to climate change to the same degree as other vehicles.

Tesla is owned by South African Billionaire Elon Musk, who also own SpaceX.

Musk said the car design was influenced by a James Bond movie.

tesla-cybertruck.Getty Images
This isn't how the Cybertruck is supposed to look!

The whole thing didn't go quite to plan, though.

Musk said the car has shatterproof windows, made out of something called armoured glass, which is meant to be way more durable than the usual material that's used.

He challenged his colleague to smash the door with a sledgehammer, expecting it wouldn't break it but - it did, oops!

Tesler in space.SpaceX
SpaceX owner Elon Musk sent his own car into space

Elon Musk's created lots of weird and wonderful designs - last year he sent his own car into orbit!

It was attached to the world's most powerful rocket - the Falcon Heavy. It was successfully launched into space, and his car is still up there somewhere.

Back on Earth, Musk's Cybertruck is now available to buy - but it will set you back about £30,900!

More like this

starman-in-space-car

SpaceX: Tesla Starman 'completes solar orbit'

ISS in space

Nasa: International Space Station to get tourist visitors

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

UK party leaders

Who are the UK political party leaders?

Quiz-of-the-week-logo-over-dam.

Quiz: Have you been following this week's news?

comments
343
Georginio- Wijnaldum-Frenkie de Jong.

Dutch footballers' plan to protest against racism

comments
Newsround Home