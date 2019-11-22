Taunton v Truro: The longest ever penalty shoot-out! (kind of)

Twitter.com/TauntonTownfc

Taunton beat Truro in a record 34-kick penalty shoot-out on Monday, and it's equalled the record for the longest penalty shoot-out in English football!

They were taking part in the Southern League Challenge Cup second round.

Taunton won the shootout 12-11 when Jack Rice managed to score their 17th penalty to send his side through.

They're not the only sides to kick 34 times to finish a game, they equalled the record set between Chelsea's under-23 side and Oxford United in 2016.

Check out these other epic shoot-outs, from longest to highest scoring!

Longest official penalty shoot-out

Getty Images Can you guess how many kicks it took to finish the longest penalty shoot-out?

This happened in 2005 in the Namibian Cup Final when the match between KK Palace and Civics drew 2-2.

And how many kicks did it take for the winner to be decided? 48! Making it a world record.

KK Palace managed to hold their nerve to win.

Longest penalty shoot-out at a World Cup

Getty Images The longest a penalty shootout at a World Cup has gone is six rounds

The very first penalty shootout at a World Cup is also the equal longest in the tournament's history.

It happened in 1982, the semi-final shoot-out between West Germany and France went on for six rounds after the game ended 3-3.

West Germany ended up winning - scoring five penalties against France's four.

Longest recorded penalty shoot-out for under 10s

Getty Images Imagine taking part in a 66-kick penalty shoot-out!

The Derby Community Group is a competition for boys aged 10 and under.

In 1998 the Mickleover Lightning Blue Sox and finished 1-1 so the game went to penalties.

The Blue Sox claimed victory by winning 2-1 on penalties - but only after a whopping 66 kicks!