Taunton v Truro: The longest ever penalty shoot-out! (kind of)

Taunton beat Truro in a record 34-kick penalty shoot-out on Monday, and it's equalled the record for the longest penalty shoot-out in English football!
They were taking part in the Southern League Challenge Cup second round.
Taunton won the shootout 12-11 when Jack Rice managed to score their 17th penalty to send his side through.
They're not the only sides to kick 34 times to finish a game, they equalled the record set between Chelsea's under-23 side and Oxford United in 2016.
Check out these other epic shoot-outs, from longest to highest scoring!
This happened in 2005 in the Namibian Cup Final when the match between KK Palace and Civics drew 2-2.
And how many kicks did it take for the winner to be decided? 48! Making it a world record.
KK Palace managed to hold their nerve to win.
The very first penalty shootout at a World Cup is also the equal longest in the tournament's history.
It happened in 1982, the semi-final shoot-out between West Germany and France went on for six rounds after the game ended 3-3.
West Germany ended up winning - scoring five penalties against France's four.
The Derby Community Group is a competition for boys aged 10 and under.
In 1998 the Mickleover Lightning Blue Sox and finished 1-1 so the game went to penalties.
The Blue Sox claimed victory by winning 2-1 on penalties - but only after a whopping 66 kicks!
