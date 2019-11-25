Contract for the Web: Sir Tim Berners-Lee launches global action plan

Getty Images The world wide web has helped keep us all connected wherever we are on the planet.

The first ever global action plan to make the internet a safer place is launching today.

Sir Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web in 1989.

Now he's launching the Contract for the Web to try protect online users and to make sure the internet is used properly.

The World Wide Web has opened up a world of possibilities since its launch 30 years ago.

It's allowed us instant video contact with distant friends and relatives across the world, as well as being a source of limitless information at our fingertips!

But with all of these advances in technology it poses a risk of being used for the wrong reasons.

How is the Web being misused?

Getty Images Growth in the digital world risks more online threats

Some of the threats include people spreading 'fake news' (false news spread online and on social media), online bullying, allegations of interfering in elections, and risk of private information about individuals (or data) being made public.

Tim Berners-Lee's investigation into the misuse of the web found that:

More than a third of 12-17 year olds in the US say they have been bullied online .

A false story, or fake news reaches 1,500 people six times quicker than a true story does.

Online scams, where people are tricked into giving their money away, are estimated to have cost $172 billion (£134m) across 20 countries in 2017.

Politicians and political parties have used fake followers or spread fake stories and videos to gain votes in at least 45 countries.

The majority of people in the US are worried about their personal information (like addresses, age, religion) being used by companies and the government.

What's the plan?

The Contract for the Web sets out new standards to make sure that everyone's information is kept safe and online hate and bullying is reduced.

The Contract for the Web gives us a roadmap to build a better web Tim Bernes-Lee

It was written by more than 80 experts from a range of fields, including governments, businesses and members of the public.

Getty Images The Contract of the Web aims to keep us safe online

It aims to strengthen laws and regulations that govern the Web, as well as ensuring that companies put human rights and privacy before making money.

The plan has been backed by more than 150 organisations, including big tech companies like Google, Microsoft and Facebook.

Governments don't have to sign up to it but can support it if they want to.