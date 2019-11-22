Junior Bake Off: The 2019 winner has been crowned

Channel 4

The winner of Junior Bake Off 2019 has been announced and the winner is....... Fin!

The 13 year-old from Manchester beat 19 other bakers to take the coveted title, and has won the iconic glass cake stand trophy.

Fin and the other finalists Aleena, Amal and Eliza had to make iced buns, inside out biscuits and a showstopper which was meant to represent the Junior Bake Off winner's trophy.

Getty Images Fin's winning show stopper was a three tiered cake: the bottom tier was orange and almond sponge covered in orange marzipan; the next tier was lemon and blueberry, and the top tier was a vanilla Genoese with a strawberry jam filling.

Fin said after his win, 'It was probably the most surreal thing that has ever happened to me!"

"The pause between announcing 'and the winner is' to saying my name seemed to go on for ages" he added.

"I was so overwhelmed as all the other bakers ran over to hug me. I pulled myself together and took the trophy from Liam. It was one of the best days of my life!"

Harry Hill was the host while judges Prue Leith and Liam Charles had the tough job of finding this year's best young baker.

Fin said he has only been baking for about a year and learned to bake using Youtube tutorials and helping his Gran.

"I think it was more probably helping her, and licking the bowl than actually cooking!"

What now for Fin?

Fin says he would love to be a TV chef or a pastry chef when he is older and would love to write his own cookery book.

Judges Prue and Liam said Fin was a deserving winner, with Prue saying, he "he pushed himself as hard as he could and all his cakes were just absolutely wonderful".

Liam added: 'His Showstopper was pretty much faultless, and that was his best cake of the series ….he absolutely smashed it'.

Well done Fin!