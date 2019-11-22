Young Sports Personality of the Year 2019: Who's made the top three?

The ten-strong short list for the Young Sports Personality of the Year award , (or SPOTY), is now even shorter, as the top three were announced on Friday morning.

A panel of judges had the tough decision of narrowing the talented ten down to three, but eventually decided that boxer Caroline Dubois, skateboarder Sky Brown and para-swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton were deserving of the top slots.

The trio of superstar sporting heroes will find out who will take the top prize at this Sunday's Radio One Teen Awards.

The Young SPOTY is awarded to the sportsperson who's made the most outstanding contribution to sport in that year and is aged 17 or under (however some athletes have turned 18 since then!).

Sky Brown, 11, Skateboarder

Getty Images Sky competing in the finals of the World Park Skateboarding Championship

Sky hopes to represent Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics next year, but lives in Los Angeles in the United States.

She is the youngest on the list at 11 years old.

But her incredible success in adult competitions, including a Bronze medal at the Park Skateboarding World Championships, shows she is not here to make up the numbers!

She has a world ranking of third in Park Women - she's on a roll!

Get it?! A ROLL......!

Caroline Dubois, 18, Boxing

Getty Images Caroline after winning gold at the 2018 Youth Olympics

Caroline is England Boxing's most successful youth boxer ever, winning a staggering 40 fights in a row! Wow!

In 2018, she dominated her sport, becoming the Youth National, European, World and Olympic Champion. Now THAT is some record.

This year she won the gold medal at the Youth European Championships in Bulgaria.

What makes Caroline even cooler, is that she has overcome discrimination to make it where she is.

When she first started boxing, she pretended to be a boy called Colin - why? She wasn't allowed to compete because she was a girl.

Maisie Summers-Newton, 18, Para-swimmer

Getty Images Maisie at the London 2019 World Para-swimming Allianz Championships

Maisie's achievements have sent waves through the aquatic world.

She won gold in a record-breaking time in the 200m Individual Medley at the World Para-Swimming Championships.

Not only that but she took silver in the 100m breaststroke and bronze in the 100m freestyle.

She also won 'Best Junior Female Athlete' at the 2019 World Para-Swimming World Series.