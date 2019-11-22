Doctor Who series begins New Year's Day with Lenny Henry and Stephen Fry

Getty Images

Doctor Who will return to our screens in early 2020, with the first episode on New Year's Day.

Jodie Whittaker will be back as the thirteenth Doctor alongside all her friends.

There will be some new faces too as actor and comedian Stephen Fry and Sir Lenny Henry CBE will both appear in the series opener when the Tardis lands once again.

Speaking ahead of his Doctor Who appearance, Sir Lenny Henry said: "It was absolutely brilliant to be welcomed into the fantastical world of Doctor Who. The nearest I have been to the Tardis was when I played the Caribbean Doctor in the Lenny Henry Show, so as a life-long Doctor Who fan this is a very special moment for me."

Three new writers have jumped aboard the Tardis for series 12 with another three coming back from the previous series.

The show is set to welcome back The Judoon as one of the Doctor's fearsome adversaries.

It's been more than 12 years since these creatures terrorised the tenth Doctor - played by David Tennant - on the moon.

The rhino-headed police are returning to cause havoc for Jodie in 2020.

The eleventh series of Doctor Who was the biggest series of the show in over a decade.

