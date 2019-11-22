play
Dina Asher-Smith: Sunday Times Sportswoman of the year 2019

Last updated at 08:01
Dina-Asher-Smith.Reuters

British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith has been named Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year for 2019.

It is the second year in a row that Asher-Smith has won the award.

The 23-year-old became the first British woman to win a major global sprint title when she stormed to victory in the 200m at the World Championships in Doha in October.

As well as 200m gold, Asher-Smith also won 100m and 4x100m silver, making her the first athlete, male or female, since Mary Rand in 1964 to win three medals at the same global championships.

