Junior Bake Off: Who's through to the Junior Bake Off final?

After over two weeks of creative cakes, fallen bakes and Harry Hill's dad jokes, four bakers have made it through to the final of Junior Bake Off.

Aleena, Amal, Eliza and Fin will be competing for the Junior Bake Off 2019 crown, after Tom W and Vaughan lost out in the pâtisserie semi-final.

What's happening in the final?

The four bakers will have to prepare multiple bakes for a tea party, testing every aspect of the bakers' skills for the technical challenge.

In their first and last ever Signature Challenge, the bakers face a double challenge, juggling both iced buns and inside out biscuits at the same time.

In their final and most important bake of the series, the four finalist bakers have their last chance to impress in the form of the ultimate Showstopper - a cake in the form of a Junior Bake Off winner's trophy.

There were 20 bakers at the star of Junior Bake Off , but after 2 fierce heats and a finals week, only one will be crowned the winner of Junior Bake Off 2019.

Who do you want to win Bake Off?

