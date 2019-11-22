Footballers in the Netherlands will protest against racism

Getty Images Dutch players Georginio Wijnaldum and Frenkie de Jong making a stand against racism.

Footballers in the Netherlands are making a stand against racism.

This weekend players in the top two divisions of Dutch football are refusing to play the first minute of their games.

They want to protest against racism and will stand still during this time.

It comes after footballer Ahmad Mendes Moreira, who plays for the team Excelsior, was racially abused by Den Bosch fans on Sunday.

What is racism? Racism is when words or actions are used to discriminate against, or disadvantage people, because of the colour of their skin, their culture or ethnic origin.

Getty Images Excelsior's Ahmad Mendes Moreira (on the right) walks off the pitch after allegedly being subjected to racist abuse.

The game was suspended for half an hour after the referee decided to take the players off the pitch.

The Dutch football association has said it would investigate the matter.

This weekend, while players in both leagues stand still, the message 'Racism? Then we don't play football' will appear on scoreboards.

Recently there has been a series of racist incidents at football games in Europe.

Earlier this month Italian striker Mario Balotelli threatened to walk off the pitch after receiving alleged racist abuse.

And a Shakhtar Donetsk player called Taison was shown a red card for reacting to racist jeers from the crowd during a match on 10 November against Ukranian team Dynamo Kyiv.

What can you do if you are worried about this issue?

If you are worried about anything you have read in this article, or if you are worried that you or somebody that you know is experiencing racism, it is important that you speak to an adult that you trust about it.

This might be a member of your family or a teacher at school.

You can also ring the police on 101 or ring Childline for free on 0800 1111.