Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven are back in the cinemas in the new Frozen 2 movie.

The first film, Frozen, came out in 2013 and now after six years the sequel, Frozen 2, has finally arrived!

Will it be as good as the first film and can the songs match the success of Let It Go?

Watch Newsround's interview with stars Josh Gad, the voice of snowman Olaf, and Jonathan Groff, the voice of Kristoff.