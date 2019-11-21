play
Millie Bobby Brown and bullies: 'Kill them with kindness'

Godzilla actor Millie Bobby Brown has spoken out about the importance of tackling bullying.

On World Children's day she told reporters "I've personally suffered from bullying". Her message to others who have been in that position is to "kill them with kindness".

It's not the first time that Millie has spoken out, she deactivated her social media account last year after a she was sent horrible messages.

The actress was at the United Nations in New York on Wednesday, she said "It shouldn't even be a question anymore. You know, hate shouldn't be filling this world. We should be loving each other and caring for each other. At the end of the day, just spreading love back to whoever is giving you so much hate".

World Children's Day is all about celebrating children and their rights. The 15-year-old is the children charity Unicef's youngest ever goodwill ambassador.

