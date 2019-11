Tate Britain - the famous art gallery in London - has recently got 3,000 new pieces but they're not the type of artwork you'd expect.

More than 70,000 seven and eight-year-olds from across London have got their class photos hanging up at the Tate.

It's all part of a special project by artist, and famous film director, Steve McQueen.

One problem though - with so many on many on the walls it can take a long time to find your own photo!