play
Watch Newsround

Beavers released by National Trust to tackle flooding

Last updated at 13:24
comments
View Comments
BeaversMike Symes/Devon Wildlife Trust
The National Trust will spend the next few months preparing the habitat for the beavers

Beavers might not seem like the most obvious choice to help with flood protection.

But these mammals have strong teeth and jaws which are very useful tools when it comes to building dams.

It's for this reason that they are being released bas part of a special mission by the National Trust in spring 2020.

The dams beavers make, by cutting down wood with their teeth and dragging it into rivers, slow the flow of water after heavy rainfall, and reduce the risk of flooding.

BeaversMike Symes/Devon Wildlife Trust
Two pairs of Eurasian beavers are being introduced to the south of England

Two pairs of beavers will be released from captivity into enclosures in Somerset and West Sussex and are expected to build a network of dams.

Beavers became extinct in the wild in the UK about 300 years ago when they were hunted for their fur and meat.

The plans have been approved by Natural England who say "the dams the beavers create will hold water in dry periods and help to lessen flash-flooding and reduce erosion."

The beavers will come from Scotland, where they have been breeding since 2006.

What do you think of the idea? Let us know in the comments below.

More like this

Beaver

Beavers allowed back in the wild in south west England

animal ark

These animals in Australia are getting an ark! But why?

Scottish Wildcat

Conservation: Wildcat kittens to be reintroduced in England

Beavers in Scotland

Beavers 'protected' in Scotland by laws on beaver dams

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

johnson-corbyn.

What did Johnson and Corbyn say in the first TV debate?

comments
3
google-stadia.

Google Stadia - is it any good?

comments
rights-of-the-child.

It's the 30th Anniversary of the Rights of the Child

comments
1
Newsround Home