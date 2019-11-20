play
Watch Newsround

Wales qualify for Euro 2020

Last updated at 11:58
comments
View Comments
Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that orderGetty Images

The Welsh football team are celebrating after qualifying for Euro 2020.

They secured the 2-0 win at the Cardiff City Stadium last night with two goals from Aaron Ramsey.

Gareth Bale came close to adding a third with a free-kick which narrowly missed, while Ramsey was denied a hat-trick by Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Wales join England in qualifying for the Euros. But, what other teams have also qualified?

Who has qualified?
Euro-2020-launch.Getty Images

There will be 24 teams at Euro 2020.

The following teams have already qualified for the tournament: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Wales.

The other four places will be decided by a series of play-off matches.

There are 16 teams going for the final four places. They will play in semi-final and final matches depending on their performance in the the UEFA Nation's League.

The Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland are in these play-off matches and could still qualify for the tournament.

More like this

Euro-2020-launch.

Euro 2020: Everything you need to know about the Uefa tournament

jose-mourinho.

Five memorable Mourinho moments

harry-kane

England qualify for Euro 2020: Harry Kane scores hat-trick in 7-0 win

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

johnson-corbyn.

What did Johnson and Corbyn say in the first TV debate?

comments
3
google-stadia.

Google Stadia - is it any good?

comments
rights-of-the-child.

It's the 30th Anniversary of the Rights of the Child

comments
1
Newsround Home