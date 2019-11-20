Wales qualify for Euro 2020

Getty Images

The Welsh football team are celebrating after qualifying for Euro 2020.

They secured the 2-0 win at the Cardiff City Stadium last night with two goals from Aaron Ramsey.

Gareth Bale came close to adding a third with a free-kick which narrowly missed, while Ramsey was denied a hat-trick by Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Wales join England in qualifying for the Euros. But, what other teams have also qualified?

Who has qualified?

There will be 24 teams at Euro 2020.

The following teams have already qualified for the tournament: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Wales.

The other four places will be decided by a series of play-off matches.

There are 16 teams going for the final four places. They will play in semi-final and final matches depending on their performance in the the UEFA Nation's League.

The Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland are in these play-off matches and could still qualify for the tournament.